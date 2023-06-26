Not a setback to Oppn: D Raja on AAP's stance

Patna: With the Aam Aadmi Party striking a discordant note over the Patna meeting, CPI general secretary D Raja has said it was "not a setback" for Opposition unity and asserted that as independent political parties there can be "small angularities" on certain matters but those were being overcome. He also said the leadership of the Opposition bloc was not an issue for now but the BJP was raising such matters as it was afraid of the outcome of the 2024 Lok Sabha polls. In an interview with PTI after the crucial meeting of 15 Opposition parties here, Raja stressed the secular democratic parties that have come together are capable of taking a decision on any issue "collectively". Raja also termed TMC leader Mamata Banerjee's participation in the deliberations and speaking openly after that as "a positive sign". Asked if the next step for the Opposition grouping would be to finalise seat sharing and a common agenda, he said they have told the people of this country through a joint press conference that they are all together and have the resolve to defeat the BJP to save the nation and Constitution.

"The other follow-up actions will be discussed, we will cross the bridge when it comes," he told PTI at the Communist Party of India (CPI) office here. AAP supremo and Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and his Punjab counterpart Bhagwant Mann attended the meeting, but skipped the press conference that followed. Asked if it was a setback for Opposition unity, Raja said, "I don't think it is a setback. In fact, in a way it is positive also, one should take it like that because we are all independent political parties, there can be small angularities on certain issues…but we are overcoming those and we have agreed to come together."

"We all understand that the country is passing through challenges and the Constitution, democracy, secularism and diversity of the country are all under attack," he alleged. He said all secular democratic parties are in agreement and have expressed their resolve they will fight together to defeat the BJP in the elections in 2024. Asked about the AAP's statement that it will be difficult for it to attend future meetings of opposition parties where the Congress is a participant, Raja said he had not read their statement and does not want to speculate on it. "What I understand is that they were present at the meeting till the very end and due to their travel commitments, they left," the CPI leader said. Raja said he was "very hopeful and optimistic" that all non-BJP secular parties will come together to defeat the BJP in 2024.

Pressed further if AAP would be part of the bloc jointly taking on the BJP, he said the party has to decide that and he cannot decide for them. "If our commitment to the people and country is sincere, we will come to a common understanding," he asserted.