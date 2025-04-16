'Not a single tree': SC extends stay on deforestation near Hyderabad University

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Wednesday extended the stay on tree cutting in 400 acres of land at Kancha Gachibowli in Hyderabad for a month and directed the Wildlife Warden of Telangana to take steps to protect the wildlife affected by deforestation in 100 acres.

The bench of Justice B.R. Gavai and Justice A.G. Masih posted the next hearing to May 15 after senior counsel Abhishekh Manu Singhvi, appearing for the Telangana government, sought four weeks’ time to respond to the report of the Central Empowered Committee (CEC).

The CEC visited the site and submitted its report as per the Supreme Court order of April 3.

While granting time to the state government to study and respond to the CEC report, the bench ordered status quo and made it clear that not a single tree should be cut there.

The court also directed the Wildlife Warden to examine and put into effect immediate steps required to protect wildlife affected on account of deforestation in 100 acres.

It also warned that if the state government officers tried to oppose restoration, there will be a temporary prison for them.

The Supreme Court had taken up the matter suo moto on April 3 and stayed further tree-cutting.

There have been protests by the students of Hyderabad Central University (HCU), environmental activists and opposition parties after the authorities took up clearing of the land near the university ahead of its auction by Telangana Industrial Infrastructure Corporation (TGIIC) for development of IT parks.

The authorities came under criticism from protestors for destroying a vital lung space of the city and also the habitat of wildlife.

During the hearing on Wednesday, the bench asked the state government if it had taken permission from the CEC for the felling of trees.

It also asked the state what the compelling urgency was to undertake the developmental activity, including the removal of trees from the forest area.

The bench observed that they were surprised to see herbivorous animals in the videos running to seek shelter and being bitten by stray dogs.

Directing the authorities to give a restoration plan, the bench made it clear that they would go out of the way to protect the environment.

When senior advocate K. Parameshwar, appearing as amicus curiae, told the Court about how the land had been mortgaged to a private party for Rs 10,000 crore and cited the CEC report in this regard, the bench stated that they were concerned only about how so many trees were felled without permission.

It remarked that it was up to the state whether it wanted some of its officers to go to a temporary prison. It asked the state to see how wildlife can be protected.



