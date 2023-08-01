Live
Not against caste based census in Bihar, says BJP
Bihar Leader of Opposition (LoP) Vijay Kumar Sinha on Tuesday said that BJP has never opposed caste based census in Bihar and they are in favour of such a census if carried with good intention by the Nitish Kumar-led government.
Patna: Bihar Leader of Opposition (LoP) Vijay Kumar Sinha on Tuesday said that BJP has never opposed caste based census in Bihar and they are in favour of such a census if carried with good intention by the Nitish Kumar-led government.
LoP Sinha’s remarks came after Patna High Court gave green signal for the caste based census in Bihar.
“We have always supported caste based census in the state. No one should point fingers over the decision of the honourable court. We respect the judiciary's decision. However, the census should be put in public domain,” Sinha said.
He said that the intentions of Nitish Kumar government are not good and should place the census survey before the common people.
BJP OBC Wing National General Secretary and State Spokesperson Nikhil Anand said that the BJP has participated twice in the resolution of caste based census and supported it both the times.
“Nitish Kumar is discrediting BJP and taking credit of Patna High Court’s verdict. BJP was never against caste based census. It was the Nitish Kumar's government who failed to explain its uses, utilities, vision, objectives and its implementation,” he said.