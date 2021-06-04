Not right time to talk vaccine abroad: India

New Delhi: As the demand for Covid-19 vaccines rises globally, India on Thursday said it would not be right to talk about the supply of jabs to other countries at the moment as it is currently ramping up domestic production for its own inoculation programme.

Elaborating the steps taken by the government to augment vaccine supply for domestic use, spokesperson at the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) Arindam Bagchi said India remains engaged with US vaccine manufacturers like Pfizer, Johnson & Johnson, and Moderna as part of this effort.

"I just responded to a series of questions on what steps the government has taken to ensure adequate supply of vaccines from abroad. I think you will appreciate that against this background, it would not be right to talk about supply of vaccines abroad just now as we have repeatedly conveyed," he said.

"We are currently purposing domestic vaccine production for our own vaccination programme," said Bagchi.