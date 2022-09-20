Nothing decided on cabinet reshuffle: Goa CM

Panaji: Chief Minister Pramod Sawant after reaching Goa from Delhi, said that there were no plans of a reshuffle in the state cabinet.

He returned here on Monday night.



Sawant on Monday met Union Home Minister Amit Shah and Party President J.P. Nadda along with the newly joined MLA's. As MLA Michael Lobo was out of the country, he couldn't join them for the meeting.

Rajya Sabha MP Vinay Tendulkar and BJP State President Sadanand Tanavade were also present at the meeting.

On September 14 former Chief Minister Digambar Kamat, Michael Lobo, Delilah Lobo, Kedar Naik, Sankalp Amonkar, Rajesh Faldesai, Aleixo Sequeira and Rudolf Fernandes had merged the Congress party into the BJP.

This group of MLAs along with Pramod Sawant were also supposed to meet Prime Minister Narendra Modi, however due to his busy schedule they couldn't meet him.

"We met the Home Minister and party President in the party office. We had discussions about how to take the party work forward and win both seats of Lok Sabha," Sawant told reporters at Goa Airport.

He said that nothing has been decided on reshuffling the cabinet.



According to sources, three MLAs from the group of eight will be inducted in the cabinet. However, Sawant has denied any such possibilities.



Sadanand Tanawade said that as Michael Lobo was out of the country, he couldn't join them for the meeting.

"We discussed works to be carried out in constituencies and the state. We could not meet the Prime Minister as he was busy," he said.

He said that MLA Sankalp Amonkar, Delilah lobo and Kedar Naik were in Delhi and they will return later.