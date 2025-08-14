  • Menu
Now 3-judge SC bench to hear stray dog case today

Now 3-judge SC bench to hear stray dog case today
New Delhi: After widespread protests across the country following a top court verdict on relocation of stray dogs in Delhi-NCR, a new three-judge...

New Delhi: After widespread protests across the country following a top court verdict on relocation of stray dogs in Delhi-NCR, a new three-judge bench of the Supreme Court will hear the suo motu case on Thursday.

A bench comprising Justices Vikram Nath, Sandeep Mehta and N V Anjaria will hear the matter. The directions to permanently relocate all strays from streets to shelters "at the earliest" were passed by a bench comprising Justice J B Pardiwala and Justice R Mahadevan on August 11.

