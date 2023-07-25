Number of dengue cases less than last year, says Odisha govt

Bhubaneswar: The number of dengue cases in Odisha is less in comparison to last year, said State Public Health Director Niranjan Mishra here on Tuesday.

“Last year, 10,000 tests were conducted and 700 patients had tested positive for dengue by this time. This year, of the 18,000 tests conducted so far, 550 have been found positive,” he said.

Mishra said 10 districts have not reported any dengue case so far and in 12 districts, the number of cases is below double digit. In seven districts, the number is below 40, he added.

The Public Health Director said the number is slightly high in Khurda district. Municipal corporations, municipalities and panchayat samitis have been asked to create awareness among people to control the spread of the disease.