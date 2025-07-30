Nuns' arrest in Chhattisgarh: Bishops, priests, nuns march towards Kerala Guv’s residence

Thiruvananthapuram: Expressing their ire towards the BJP and the Chhattisgarh government in particular, for the arrest of two Kerala nuns, hundreds of people led by the Kerala Catholic Bishops Conference President, marched towards the official residence of Kerala Governor Rajendra V. Arlekar on Wednesday evening.

All those who took part in the protest were wearing a black cloth across their mouths.

The protest march included bishops, priests, nuns and a huge number of people from various Churches in the state.

“We have assembled here because two of our nuns are presently in jail for no wrong done by them. We all know the compassion and empathy the nuns carry with them all across the country. It is most unfortunate that the two nuns are now in jail,” said Major Archbishop-Catholicos of the Syro-Malankara Catholic Church Mar Baselios Cardinal Cleemis and added that none should forget that India is a secular country.

“What we fail to understand is that this has happened in a secular country like India, where all have the right to believe in any religion and practice any religion.

"It’s been six days since these nuns have been in jail. We all heard Kerala State BJP president Rajeev Chandrasekhar saying the nuns have done no wrong and what more testimony is needed,” asked Cardinal Cleemis, which was greeted by a huge applause.

Cardinal Cleemis pointed out that if the allegations of conversions were true then how come even after 2,000 years the Christian population still remains around 2.4 per cent of the total population in the country and has not grown after Independence.

“When such things happen, the need of the hour is for the leadership to see that issues are resolved quickly. When that happens, then one feels safe and secure in our country.

"We will not be cowed down by all these actions and we will continue to serve our nation and work for society. Christians will be here always as an integral part of India. My ardent wish is the present impasse ends with the leadership taking action,” added Cleemis.

Incidentally, just before the protest meeting began, Rajeev Chandrasekhar who was in New Delhi met Prime Minister Narendra Modi and briefed him about the whole issue.

Significantly, on Tuesday he cleared the air about the arrest of the two nuns by the Chhattisgarh Police by saying there was a miscommunication and neither trafficking nor religious conversion had taken place.

“It’s now clear that neither trafficking nor religious conversion has taken place. There was a miscommunication in the incident. We, the BJP, will stand with the nuns till they get justice. If required I myself will reach Chhattisgarh,” were Chandrasekhar’s words to the media in Delhi on Tuesday.

Earlier in the day the two Kerala-based nuns currently lodged in Durg jail suffered a jolt when a Sessions Court on Wednesday declined to entertain their bail plea, directing the petitioners to approach the NIA-designated Bench at the Chhattisgarh High Court in Bilaspur.

The court ruled that it lacked jurisdiction to hear the bail application in the matter, which is being probed under the provisions of the National Investigation Agency (NIA) Act.

Despite insistence from the nuns’ counsel, the court dismissed the plea.

“The PM and Kerala BJP wax eloquent about their newfound love for Christians, but in reality, have venom in their hearts against minorities," AICC general secretary Venugopal posted on X.

Congress legislator Roji M. John who is presently in Chhattisgarh and met the nuns, said the BJP was playing a double game.

“We all heard what the BJP state general secretary (Anoop Antony) who is here said. He stated that things were being cleared, but on Wednesday in the court, the public prosecutor was strongly opposing granting of bail to the nuns. It was just the opposite to what the Kerala BJP leaders are saying,” said John.



