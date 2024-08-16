Live
Just In
Nurse's Brutal Murder Shocks Uttarakhand-UP Border
- Nurse raped, killed near Uttarakhand-UP border. Suspect arrested in Rajasthan.
- Case parallels Kolkata doctor murder, sparking concerns over healthcare workers' safety.
On Friday, August 16, 2024, police revealed a horrific crime that occurred near the Uttarakhand-Uttar Pradesh border. A nurse from a private hospital in Rudrapur, Uttarakhand, was allegedly raped, murdered, and her body abandoned in Dibdiba village, Uttar Pradesh.
The victim, missing since July 30 after leaving work, was found on August 8 with her face severely disfigured. Superintendent of Police Manjunath TC of Udham Singh Nagar, Uttarakhand, reported that the accused stole the victim's money, phone, and valuables before fleeing.
The crime scene's proximity to the victim's residence in Rampur, UP, which borders Udham Singh Nagar, Uttarakhand, complicated the investigation. Police action began after the victim's sister filed a missing person report on July 31.
Authorities identified the suspect, Dharmendra, a laborer from Bareilly, UP, working in Gadarpur, Uttarakhand. He was apprehended in Rajasthan on August 13. During questioning, Dharmendra confessed to following the nurse with intent to rob her. The situation escalated to assault, rape, and murder in a secluded area.
This incident has drawn parallels to the recent rape and murder of a trainee doctor in Kolkata, fueling ongoing protests against violence towards medical professionals.