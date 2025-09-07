Obesity in focus during 'Sundays on Cycle' event in Gujarat's Aravalli

Aravalli: In a bid to promote a healthy lifestyle under the 'Fit India Movement', the Aravalli district administration in Gujarat organised a 'Sundays on Cycle' programme on Sunday, drawing a large turnout of enthusiastic participants.

The event, led by District Collector Prashasti Parik, saw hundreds of cyclists hitting the streets early in the morning to spread the message of fitness, environmental awareness, and the importance of cycling as a habit.

Speaking to IANS, District Collector Parik said, "Inspired by the slogan of the Fit India campaign given by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the Aravalli district administration, along with local people, launched the Sundays on Cycling initiative."

She also said that the event is also organised in line with PM Modi's 'Obesity Free India' initiative.

"Every Sunday, be it summer, winter or monsoon, we always come out to cycle and many people, including senior citizens, join us. PM Modi's call for 'Obesity Free India' is also kept in mind during this. This large crowd has made this a vibrant initiative," she added.

The event witnessed active participation from school students, officers, employees, social organisations, and common citizens.

Alongside fitness promotion, the administration emphasised the importance of road safety, urging all participants to wear helmets and follow traffic rules.

Modasa Mayor Neeraj Seth, while speaking to IANS, said, "The Sundays on Cycle initiative was launched by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Under the guidance of the District Collector of Aravalli, the cycling programme started on January 5, 2025. Today, we cycle for long distances. We are doing this to contribute to making India fit and obesity free."

He further said that initiatives like 'Sundays on Cycle' are not only strengthening the Fit India Movement but also inspiring people towards a healthier and safer lifestyle.