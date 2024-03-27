Live
Just In
O’Brien seeks meeting with Naveen
Kolkata: Trinamool Congress Parliamentary Party leader in Rajya Sabha Derek O’Brien on Monday wrote a letter to Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik seeking to meet him with a delegation of party MPs over an allegation of harassment of some people from West Bengal’s Murshidabad in Bhadrak district.
O’Brien wrote that the delegation will also comprise five representatives from among those who were allegedly harassed in Bhadrak, where they earn a livelihood.
Seeking an appointment from the Odisha Chief Minister, the TMC Rajya Sabha member wrote that he and three party MPs and the five representatives of the allegedly harassed persons will comprise the delegation and would want to share the details of their ordeal.
O’Brien stated in the letter that he had earlier written to Naveen on March 21 urging him to take cognisance of the alleged harassment. It was alleged that these people, who go to work in Bhadrak from Bengal’s Murshidabad district, faced harassment there at the hands of a political party activists. It was claimed that the citizenship of these people were also questioned.