Odisha begins process to identify illegal Bangladeshis
Odisha Law Minister Prithiviraj Harichandan on Monday said the government has already started the process of identifying Bangladeshis staying illegally in different districts of the State.
Bhubaneswar: Odisha Law Minister Prithiviraj Harichandan on Monday said the government has already started the process of identifying Bangladeshis staying illegally in different districts of the State. The government has entrusted the Special Task Force (STF) of the Odisha Crime Branch to carry out the identification process. The STF, in close coordination with district police, Coast Guard and other agencies will soon begin the identification process.
"We have already started the process of identifying illegal migrants staying in both urban and rural areas. No foreign national residing without valid legal status will be allowed to stay in Odisha. Different engineering departments of the State government have been asked not to engage any Bangladeshi or foreign national without valid documents. The government has taken a strong stance in this regard," Harichandan told reporters here.