  • Menu
Trending :

Live

Home  > News > National

Odisha: Bharatanatyam guru dies on stage

Odisha: Bharatanatyam guru dies on stage
x

Odisha: Bharatanatyam guru dies on stage

Highlights

He performed a piece based on Gita Govinda on Friday evening and collapsed while lighting the lamp

Bhubaneswar: Bharatanatyam guru Sri Ganesan from Malaysia died on the stage during an event here on Friday evening. He was 60.

Ganesan was in the city to attend the three-day Jayadev Samaroha organised by National Cultural Mission. He performed a piece based on Gita Govinda on Friday evening and collapsed while lighting the lamp. He was rushed to Capital Hospital where doctors declared him dead.

Ganesan was the president of Malaysia Bharatanatyam Dance Association and also the Director of Sri Ganesalaya in Kuala Lumpur.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
ADVERTISEMENTS

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2023 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X
X