Live
- 2.60 crore people benefitted from PM Garib Kalyan Anna Yojana in Andhra: BJP President JP Nadda
- DMK has major role to play in opposition alliance: Udhayanidhi Stalin
- Odisha: Bharatanatyam guru dies on stage
- Andy Murray accepts wildcard for Nottingham Open
- Cauvery Tribunal unlikely to take up Makedatu Dam issue
- Can physical activity decrease person's susceptibility to disease?
- AP Police clamp Section 30crpc in Amalapuram ahead of Pawan Kalyan's Yatra
- Lokayukta Takes Action Against Industrial Waste Discharge into Phalguni River
- Visakhapatnam: CBG ops in Arabian Sea
- Karnataka Government Set to Launch 'Shakti' Scheme
Odisha: Bharatanatyam guru dies on stage
Highlights
He performed a piece based on Gita Govinda on Friday evening and collapsed while lighting the lamp
Bhubaneswar: Bharatanatyam guru Sri Ganesan from Malaysia died on the stage during an event here on Friday evening. He was 60.
Ganesan was in the city to attend the three-day Jayadev Samaroha organised by National Cultural Mission. He performed a piece based on Gita Govinda on Friday evening and collapsed while lighting the lamp. He was rushed to Capital Hospital where doctors declared him dead.
Ganesan was the president of Malaysia Bharatanatyam Dance Association and also the Director of Sri Ganesalaya in Kuala Lumpur.
Next Story
ADVERTISEMENTS