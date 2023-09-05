Odisha BJP lays out road map for next polls

Bhubaneswar: The core committee meeting of Odisha BJP unit, held under the chairmanship of its president Manmohan Samal, on Sunday chalked out strategy for the next elections.

Samal said the party has prepared a road map for the coming Assembly and Lok Sabha elections. He said the committee has decided to focus on the achievements of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and take it to the people. A decision has been taken at the meeting to intensify the ongoing panchayat-level agitation against corruption and take it to the district level, he said.

Samal said the meeting also decided to launch an agitation against the inefficiency and stagnation of the State government from the panchayat to State level. The committee also discussed how to strengthen the party organisation at all levels in the coming days. The party will launch ‘Meri Mati Mera Desh’ campaign from September 1 to 15.

Samal said the BJP would start Biswakarma programme on September 17 coinciding with the birthday of Prime Minister Modi, organise blood donation camps all over the State on September 18 and launch programmes from September 25 to October 2 to strengthen the party organisation at the grassroots level. In addition to it, Swachh Bharat programmes would be undertaken in each panchayat and block on October 2 on Gandhi Jayanti day, he said. Samal said Modi-led NDA government has given Rs 18.83 lakh crore financial assistance to Odisha during its nine-year rule. But the funds could not be utilised for developmental works due to massive corruption, he added. The core committee meeting of the BJP was attended among others by party’s Odisha in-charge Sunil Bansal, national vice president Baijayant Panda, Union minister Dharmendra Pradhan and Leader of Opposition Jayanarayan Mishra.