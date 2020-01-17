Odisha CM asks officials to treat people with dignity

Bhubaneswar, Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on Friday advised senior government officials to treat people with dignity and in a professional and ethical manner.

"Every person visiting any institution will be treated with dignity and his issues have to be treated in a professional and ethical manner," said the Chief Minister while addressing the senior officers' conference at Lok Seva Bhawan here.

He administered an oath to all present at the conference.

He said people were the masters and those who work were paid by them.

"People are the soul of democracy. Every institution in a democracy is for the people created by their money to empower and serve them," he added.

The Chief Minister described senior officers of the government as 'the drivers of the transformation agenda'.

"I have a family of four and a half crore people of Odisha. With their blessings, I am serving them for the last 20 years. I want our children to have a quality education, our brothers and sisters to have good jobs and our elders to have good health care facilities," he mentioned.

The Chief Minister asked the senior officers to share their transformational game-changing ideas with him.