Odisha CM Majhi moves into official residence

Bhubaneswar: Odisha Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi moved into his official residence here on Thursday. The official residence of Odisha chief minister had remained unoccupied for nearly 25 years as former chief minister Naveen Patnaik chose to reside at his private home, Naveen Niwas, near the airport.

Majhi, accompanied by his wife Priyanka Marandi and their children, performed Gruha Pravesh (housewarming) ceremony at 10.47 am, followed by a puja conducted by 11 priests from Puri. After becoming the Chief Minister, Majhi stayed for a few days in State guest-house and then at government quarters on Mahatma Gandhi Marg for nearly eight months. The two-storey official residence, situated near the CM’s grievance cell, underwent extensive renovations over the past eight months.

The official residence was previously occupied by former chief ministers J B Patnaik and Giridhar Gamang until 2000.