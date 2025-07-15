Odisha College Student Dies After Self-Immolation Protest Over Sexual Harassment

A 22-year-old student from Odisha tragically passed away after setting herself ablaze in protest over institutional failure to address her sexual harassment complaint against a college professor. The young woman died at AIIMS Bhubaneswar on the night of July 14, 2025, after fighting for her life for three days with severe burn injuries covering over 90% of her body.

The B.Ed student at Fakir Mohan Autonomous College in Balasore had formally accused her department head, Professor Samir Kumar Sahu, of sexual harassment on July 1. In her detailed complaint to the college's Internal Complaints Committee, she described enduring months of abuse and threatening behavior from the professor. Despite being assured that action would be taken within seven days, no measures were implemented against the accused.

The tragic incident unfolded on July 12 when the student joined fellow students in a demonstration outside the college gates. During the protest, she suddenly broke away from the group, ran toward the principal's office area, and set herself on fire. Emergency responders rushed her to AIIMS Bhubaneswar, where medical teams provided intensive care including renal replacement therapy in the Burns ICU.

Medical officials at AIIMS Bhubaneswar confirmed that despite extensive resuscitation efforts and comprehensive supportive treatment, the student could not be saved and was declared clinically dead at 11:46 PM on July 14, 2025.

Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi expressed profound sorrow over the student's death and pledged that all responsible parties would face maximum legal consequences. He emphasized the government's commitment to supporting the bereaved family and personally directed authorities to ensure swift justice. The Chief Minister acknowledged that while the government fulfilled all its responsibilities and medical experts made tireless efforts, the young woman's life could not be preserved.

Law enforcement authorities have taken both the department head and college principal Dilip Ghosh into custody in connection with the case. The student's father revealed to media that his daughter's condition was critical, with 95% of her body severely damaged, requiring life support. He described being unable to recognize his daughter due to the extent of her injuries.

The family has alleged that college officials, including Internal Complaints Committee members and the principal, pressured them to withdraw the harassment complaint. According to the father, they were threatened with false criminal charges and potential arrest if they persisted with the complaint.

The student's brother vowed to pursue justice relentlessly, stating he would go to any extent to ensure accountability for his sister's death. The incident has sparked widespread protests, political debates, and urgent calls for comprehensive reforms in educational institutions to prevent such tragedies and ensure proper handling of harassment complaints.

This devastating case highlights systemic failures in addressing sexual harassment in educational settings and the urgent need for effective grievance mechanisms to protect students from such abuse.