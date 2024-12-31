  • Menu
Odisha Couple Posing As PMO Relatives Arrested For Multimillion Fraud

x
Highlights

  • Odisha police arrest a couple for defrauding builders and businessmen by posing as relatives of PM Modi’s principal secretary PK Mishra.
  • Investigations reveal doctored images and fake connections.

The Odisha Police have apprehended a couple, Hansita Abhilipsa (38) and Anil Mohanty, for defrauding builders, mine owners, and businessmen of crores of rupees in Bhubaneswar. The duo posed as the daughter and son-in-law of PK Mishra, principal secretary to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, to gain credibility.

The Modus Operandi

Operating from a lavish office on Bhubaneswar's Infocity-Nandankanan Road, the couple lured victims with promises of securing tenders and deals, claiming close connections with influential bureaucrats and politicians.

Hansita digitally manipulated photographs to falsely portray close associations with high-ranking officials like the former Comptroller and Auditor General (CAG) and Odisha Chief Secretary Manoj Ahuja. These fabricated images, along with claims of being married to prominent figures, were used to deceive affluent individuals in sectors like mining, construction, and business.

Arrest and Investigation

The police acted after receiving a complaint from a mine owner who had been defrauded. The arrests were made in Bhubaneswar's Patia area. Additional DCP Swaraj Debata confirmed that a case was registered on December 26, and investigations are ongoing to identify more victims and possible accomplices.

Police Appeal

The authorities have urged others who may have been targeted or approached by the couple to come forward with information.

This high-profile fraud case underscores the importance of vigilance against such schemes, even when claims appear credible at first glance.

