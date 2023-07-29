Live
- Critical care unit hospital would come up in Kodagu
- I’m an autoimmune hepatitis patient, lost work & gained weight: Sana Makbul
- Spiderman Universe projects delayed amid ongoing Hollywood strikes
- Daily Forex Rates (29-07-2023)
- Odisha engineer dismissed for giving false evidence
- Take relief works as challenge -KTR to officials
- Govt not serious about getting census done, says Congress
- Top 5 Car Insurance Policies in India
- MLC Kavitha directs authorities to assist flood affected area victims in Nizamabad
- A Nationwide Upsurge in Pink Eye Conjunctivitis Cases, especially Follicular Conjunctivitis
Just In
Critical care unit hospital would come up in Kodagu
I’m an autoimmune hepatitis patient, lost work & gained weight: Sana Makbul
Spiderman Universe projects delayed amid ongoing Hollywood strikes
Daily Forex Rates (29-07-2023)
Odisha engineer dismissed for giving false evidence
Take relief works as challenge -KTR to officials
Odisha engineer dismissed for giving false evidence
Cracking the whip against hostile witnesses, Odisha government has dismissed an Assistant Engineer of RWSS section at Bijepur in Bargarh district for giving false evidence during a trial to help an accused in a Vigilance case.
Bhubaneswar: Cracking the whip against hostile witnesses, Odisha government has dismissed an Assistant Engineer of RWSS section at Bijepur in Bargarh district for giving false evidence during a trial to help an accused in a Vigilance case.
Sources said the case was registered in Sambalpur where Upendra Bhanja Naik while serving as Junior Engineer in Rural Water Supply and Sanitation section at Sohela in Bargarh had been requisitioned as an official witness to the Vigilance trap against accused Anand Saraf, the then senior clerk in the office of Executive Engineer, West Electrical Division, Bargarh.
Although Naik had witnessed the transaction of bribe, during trial, he resiled from his earlier statements and deposed false evidence to help the accused leading to acquittal in the case.