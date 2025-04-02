Odisha govt launches Shishu Vatika programme under NEP 2020

Bhubaneswar: The Odisha government on Wednesday launched the 'Shishu Vatika', the pre-school programme, as part of the National Education Policy (NEP) 2020.

The government also organised the special programme, 'Pravesh Divas', as enrolment for the 2025-26 academic session began.

Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi inaugurated the programme and the 'Khadi Chuan' initiative at Badagada High School in Bhubaneswar.

The state government rolled out NEP 2020 to ensure early childhood education.

Additionally, the state government included Class IX and X students in the Midday Meal programme under the 'Mukhyamantri Poshan Yojana'.

Earlier, they were deprived of the Midday Meal programme, which was limited to students from Class I to VIII.

"Today Odisha Government has rolled out NEP 2020, with Pravesh Divas, we have observed a tradition 'Khadi Chuan' to mark the starting of enrolment for the academic year 2025-26 in Shishu Vatikas at Badagada High School of Bhubaneswar. We have also started the Midday Meal programme for the students of Class IX and X under the Mukhyamantri Poshan Yojana," said CM Majhi.

"In the Midday Meal programme, we are providing nutrition-based food with extra egg and ladoos made from millet and peanut. The NEP 2020 couldn't be implemented in the state during the last five years. But, after our government came to power, we launched the NEP 2020 in the state.

With NEP 2020, we are ensuring early childhood education from age five, with students welcomed traditionally with the Khadi Chuan programme," CM Majhi further added.

The Chief Minister, in a video message, also asserted that the state government is committed to providing quality education to the students of Odisha.

The Chief Minister stated that the main objective behind organising the 'Prabesh Utsav' and 'Khadi Chhuan' programmes is to attract students to join schools.

The programme will make the enrolment as well as the first day in the school memorable for children.

He said that the state government aims to ensure an empowered, modern and self-reliant future for the students with initiatives like Shishu Vatika.



