Odisha govt may reopen Naba murder case

Bhubaneswar: The ruling BJP in Odisha is contemplating reopening a few high-profile murder cases, including the brutal assassination of former minister and BJD leader Naba Das, as people were “not satisfied” with the outcome of investigations.

“We will reopen certain cases, particularly the killings of Naba Das, Kalahandi lady teacher Mamita Meher and VHP leader Swami Laxmanananda Saraswati. The people were not satisfied with the outcome of the probe into the cases,” Odisha’s Law Minister Prithiviraj Harichandan said. He was speaking to reporters here upon his return from the national capital.

“The State government was to reopen such cases for the satisfaction of the people,” he added.

Naba Das, a three-time MLA from Jharsuguda, was shot by Gopal Das, an assistant sub-inspector, in broad daylight at Brajarajnagar on January 29, 2023. The Crime Branch of Odisha police had then said that he committed the crime as he felt threatened by the minister and his supporters and feared for his life. The accused is in judicial custody and the trial is on.