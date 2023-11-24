Odisha govt withdraws decision on transfer of tribal land to non-tribals

Bhubaneswar: Severe backlash over the Cabinet decision regarding conditional transfer of tribal lands to non-tribals has pushed the Odisha government on the back foot, forcing it to recommend the matter to the Tribes Advisory Council (TAC) for reconsideration of the proposal.

The decision has been taken in the Cabinet committee meeting held under the chairmanship of Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik here on Friday.

“Following the approval of the Tribes Advisory Council on July 11, 2023, a proposal was passed by the state Cabinet on November 14 to make amendments in the Odisha Scheduled Areas Transfer of Immovable Property (By Scheduled Tribes) Regulation, 1956.

"In today’s meeting, the Cabinet after reviewing the said proposal has recommended the matter to the Tribes Advisory Council for a detailed relook,” Parliamentary Affairs Minister Niranjan Pujariri informed the Assembly on Friday.

The government had earlier put on hold the decision within 48 hours of the Cabinet nod for amendment to Regulation-2 of 1956 (The Odisha Scheduled Areas Transfer of Immovable Property [By Scheduled Tribes] Regulation, 1956).

“The proposed amendment discussed in the Cabinet meeting held on November 14 regarding transfer of tribal lands has been withhold,” Revenue and Disaster Management Minister, Sudam Marndi, had posted on his X account on November 16.

The Assembly was witnessing protests by the opposition Congress and BJP members over this issue for the last two days. However, normalcy returned to the House on Friday following the state government's decision to withdraw the proposal.