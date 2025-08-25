Odisha Guv meets Naveen, enquires about health

Bhubaneswar: Odisha Governor Hari Babu Kambhampati on Monday visited the residence of BJD president and former chief minister Naveen Patnaik. The Governor’s visit to Naveen Niwas in Bhubaneswar was primarily aimed at enquiring about Patnaik’s health and well-being following his recent treatment at a private hospital here.

During the meeting, which lasted 15-20 minutes, they had a cordial and informal conversation. Patnaik, the 78-year-old leader, was discharged from hospital here on August 20 after recovering from dehydration.

Taking to X, the Raj Bhavan said, “Governor Dr. Hari Babu Kambhampati paid a visit to @Naveen_Odisha Leader of the Opposition, at his residence and enquired about his health. He offered prayers to Lord Jagannath for his speedy recovery, good health, and long life." Patnaik thanked the Governor for enquiring about his health.