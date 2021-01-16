Odisha has best performing CM, Uttarakhand worst

New Delhi: Naveen Patnaik is the best performing Chief Minister followed by Delhi's Arvind Kejriwal and Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy of Andhra Pradesh, while Mamata Banerjee has her credibility intact despite the BJP's onslaught on the ruling Trinamool Congress in West Bengal, as per the IANS C-Voter State of the Nation 2021 survey.

Patnaik, who is one of the longest-serving Chief Ministers in the country, is ranked No. 1 in the country with 78.81 per cent of the people endorsing him in Odisha. BJP-ruled Uttarakhand's Trivendra Singh Rawat is the least performing Chief Minister in the country with only 0.41 per cent of the people in the state approving him.

In Odisha, 68.57 per cent of the people are very much satisfied with Patnaik's work, while only 10 per cent are not satisfied and 20 per cent are satisfied to some extent.

In Delhi, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal has an approval rating of 77 per cent, with 57 per cent saying they are very much satisfied, 31 per cent saying they are satisfied and only 11 per cent saying they are not satisfied with him.

First-time Andhra Pradesh CM Jagan Mohan Reddy of the YSR Congress Party is ranked third with an approval rating of 66.83 per cent. Only 16 per cent of those surveyed in the state said that they are not satisfied with him.

Incidentally, all the top three Chief Ministers are from non-BJP/non-Congress ruled states.

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Trivendra Singh Rawat is ranked 23rd, the lowest, with only 26 per cent of the people saying they are satisfied with his work. A whopping 49 per cent said they are unhappy with Rawat's performance while the rest are 'ok' with his work.

The other two Chief Ministers who have got poor ranking are from Haryana, ranked second last, followed by Punjab.

In Haryana, only approximately 23 per cent people are very much satisfied with the performance of Manohar Lal Khattar, followed by Punjab where 22 per cent people are very much satisfied with the work of Amarinder Singh. While the Punjab Chief Minister has got a nett approval of 9.81 per cent, his Haryana counterpart has a nett approval of 8.2 per cent.

The Chief Ministers of Kerala, Maharashtra and Chhattisgarh have been ranked 4th, 5th and 6th in the survey, respectively.

In poll-bound West Bengal, Mamata Banerjee's popularity is soaring with 52 per cent approval. However, in another poll-bound state of Tamil Nadu, K. Palaniswami has only 30 per cent approval and is ranked 19th in the list.

The survey was carried out among over 30,000 respondents across the country.