Odisha Police in touch with rape victim’s family

Bhubaneswar: Odisha Police on Monday said it has been following the alleged gang-rape of an Odia woman in Delhi with all “seriousness and sensitivity”.The police issued a statement after the alleged rape of the Odia woman in Delhi triggered an outrage in the State and the Opposition BJD strongly criticising the State’s BJP government.

Stating that the incident regarding the sexual assault of an Odia girl in Delhi is being followed up with “seriousness and sensitivity”, Odisha Police said it was in touch with the family members of the victim and is also following up on the progress of the investigation with Delhi Police.

“Arrangement has been made to facilitate movement of family members from Bhubaneswar to Delhi. All necessary steps are being taken,” the statement said. Sources said the senior officials of the office of the Resident Commissioner of Odisha in Delhi are in touch with the survivor and local police. The Opposition BJD has raised questions on the State government’s silence over the incident, which has hit the national headlines.