Odisha Police team to go to Ranchi to seize SIM box

Bhubaneswar : Odisha Police, which busted a major SIM box racket in the State, will send a special team to Ranchi to seize another SIM box with Jharkhand police's help, Police Commissioner Sanjeeb Panda said on Monday.

West Bengal resident Raju Mandal was arrested on Saturday with over 750 SIM cards along with routers and other equipment from a house in Bhubaneswar. Authorities alleged that a Bangladeshi national operated the racket from Bhubaneswar, rerouting international calls to Pakistan, China and West Asia.

SIM boxes are used to hide original phone numbers and are often employed for cybercrime, hate speech, terrorist acts, extortion and other illegal activities, posing challenges for law enforcement agencies.

Panda said, "According to our investigation, there is another SIM box in Ranchi. Our police team will go there to conduct a search and seizure operation with the help of local police."