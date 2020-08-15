Odisha reports highest single-day spike of 2,496 corona cases

Bhubaneswar: Odisha reported its highest single-day spike of 2,496 new coronavirus cases in the last 24 hours, taking the state's total tally to 57,126, the Health Department said on Saturday.

The Covid-19 death toll climbed to 333 in Odisha with 9 more fatalities. Four new deaths were reported in Sambalpur district, followed by 2 in Cuttack, and one each in Ganjam, Nayagarh, and Keonjhar districts.

Of the 2,496 new cases, 1,591 were reported from quarantine centres and 905 were local contacts, said the department.

Khorda district reported the highest 378 cases, followed by Ganjam (327), Balasore (165), Sundergarh (156), Rayagada (146), Koraput (133), Cuttack (128), Boudh (115), and Bhadrak (102).

The active cases in Odisha now total 17, 535, since 39,205 patients have recovered.