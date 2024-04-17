Live
- Teacher comes with a thrilling treat on Sri Rama Navami
- Osey Arundhati title Song creates a Stir Online
- ‘Chiyaan’ Vikram on his birthday with the first glimpse of the highly anticipated Tamil film THANGALAAN
- Producer Venu Donepudi Started The Project With Working Title 'Journey To Ayodhya' On The Occasion Of Srirama Navami
- Actress Samyuktha Launches 'Adishakti': A Sacred Initiative for Women's Empowerment
- Nara Rohit’s 20th Film Sundarakanda, First Look Unveiled
- Samsung aims for Rs 10,000 cr revenue from its AI TV business in India
- World Heritage Day 2024: Date, History, Significance, and All You Need to Know
- 10 killed in Russian attack on Ukraine's Chernihiv: Zelensky
- Tourists In Kerala's Kochi City Accused of Destroying Pro-Palestine Boards
Just In
Odisha schools to remain closed for 3 days for heat wave
Highlights
As Odisha continued to sizzle under heat wave conditions, the State government on Wednesday announced closure of all schools from April 18 to 20.
Bhubaneswar: As Odisha continued to sizzle under heat wave conditions, the State government on Wednesday announced closure of all schools from April 18 to 20.
The School and Mass Education department said it has been decided to close down all government and private schools for three days given the prevailing rise in day temperature.
The IMD said the temperature is likely to rise gradually by 2 to 4 degrees Celsius at many places during the next two days. The temperature is expected to cross the 45 degrees Celsius mark at a few places in Odisha from April 18 to 20.
Baripada in Mayurbhanj district was the hottest place on Tuesday with a temperature of 43.6 degrees Celsius, weather scientist Umashankar Das said.
Next Story
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENTS