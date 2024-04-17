Odisha schools to remain closed for 3 days for heat wave

  • Menu
Bhubaneswar: As Odisha continued to sizzle under heat wave conditions, the State government on Wednesday announced closure of all schools from April 18 to 20.

The School and Mass Education department said it has been decided to close down all government and private schools for three days given the prevailing rise in day temperature.

The IMD said the temperature is likely to rise gradually by 2 to 4 degrees Celsius at many places during the next two days. The temperature is expected to cross the 45 degrees Celsius mark at a few places in Odisha from April 18 to 20.

Baripada in Mayurbhanj district was the hottest place on Tuesday with a temperature of 43.6 degrees Celsius, weather scientist Umashankar Das said.

