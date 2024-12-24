Odisha set to lead in farm reforms, says KV

Bhubaneswar: Odisha is set to lead the way in inclusive and sustainable agricultural reforms aiming to shape a resilient agricultural future where every farmer can thrive, said Deputy Chief Minister K V Singh Deo.

Addressing a Policy Roundtable on “Advancing Inclusive Agricultural Transformation in Odisha” on Friday, Singh Deo, who holds the agriculture portfolio, emphasised the State’s commitment to equitable agricul-tural growth. He said market linkages are essential for empowering small-holder farmers. “Through Farmer Producer Organisations, we are ensuring that farmers gain better access to equitable markets, enabling them to secure fair prices and improve their livelihoods,” the Deputy Chief Minister said.

Singh Deo said, “We are trying to move forward with the views and opinions of the experts in the field. We will address all the State’s agriculture-related needs. We have come to the conclusion that a new agri-cultural policy is needed in the State, for which I have urged the Principal Secretary to hold talks with all departments concerned such as Labour, Fishing and Animal Husbandry and Water Resources. We will come up with a holistic agricultural policy.”

Singh Deo joined thought leaders and experts at the Policy Roundtable by the International Food Policy Research Institute (IFPRI) and Consultative Group on International Agricultural Research (CGIAR) to delib-erate on advancing Inclusive Agricultural Transformation (IAT) in Odisha. “Together, we aim to create a resilient and inclusive future for our agricultural sector,” he said.

Earlier on December 19, he chaired a high-level meeting at Lok Seva Bhavan to finalise preparations for Krushi Odisha 2025. “This landmark event aims at revolutionising Odisha’s agricultural landscape. Discussions highlighted the importance of integrating farmers into the Agristack database through Statewide registration camps. Also reviewed the Agriculture department’s proposed budget, focusing on strategic initiatives to empower Od-isha’s farmers and agricultural growth,” he said.

Arabinda Kumar Padhee, Principal Secretary of the Department of Agriculture and Farmers’ Empowerment, emphasised the sector’s focus on innovation and inclusivity. He highlighted the need to scale successful strategies to ensure tangible benefits for farmers, positioning Odisha as a frontrunner in sustainable agricultural practices.

“Odisha’s agriculture sector stands at the forefront of innovation, inclusivity and sus-tainability. We are scaling these successes and ensuring that every farmer benefits from our shared vision. Together, we can make Odisha a model State for sustainable and inclusive agricultural growth,” Padhee said.