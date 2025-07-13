Odisha student self-immolation bid: CM Mohan Majhi visits AIIMS, assures stringent action

Bhubaneswar: Odisha Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi on Sunday visited AIIMS Bhubaneswar to assess the health condition of the female student from Fakir Mohan Autonomous College, Balasore, who is undergoing treatment after attempting self-immolation over alleged harassment and administrative negligence.

The Chief Minister met the team of doctors treating the critically injured student and also spoke to her family members.

The Chief Minister, while speaking to media persons, asserted that stringent action will be taken against culprits on the basis of the inquiry report submitted by the high-level investigation team formed by the Higher Education Department over the issue.

“The incident that occurred is deeply painful. The girl is currently in a very critical condition. A dedicated medical team has been formed, and all possible treatment is being provided. We are committed to saving her life,” CM Majhi told reporters after the visit.

He informed that AIIMS Bhubaneswar has also coordinated with senior doctors from AIIMS Delhi through virtual consultation.

“I have talked to the team and instructed them to have a detailed discussion with the specialists from AIIMS, Delhi, on virtual mode and to explore advanced treatment options. If needed, she will be shifted to AIIMS Delhi or any other premier medical facility immediately. The next 24 hours are crucial,” the CM said.

The Chief Minister assured the victim's family that the state government is standing firmly with them. He confirmed that a thorough investigation has already begun into the incident that took place at FM Autonomous College.

“We have initiated an inquiry based on the initial reports. Strict action will be taken against whoever is found guilty. We will ensure that such an incident does not happen again -- not just in this college but anywhere in Odisha,” he said.

CM Majhi also directed the medical team to provide frequent health updates and emphasised that the government will bear all expenses for the girl’s treatment.

“I have instructed the team to treat this case with utmost seriousness. Every possible resource will be deployed,” he added.

The Chief Minister concluded by praying for the girl’s recovery.

“We pray to Lord Jagannath for her healing and strength for the family. The government is taking every step -- both medical and legal -- to deliver justice and care,” he said.

On the other hand, the Biju Janata Dal on Sunday staged a gherao of CM Majhi’s official residence in Bhubaneswar, demanding the resignation of the CM, Union Education Minister and the Higher Education Minister of Odisha.

Notably, the second-year integrated BEd student set herself ablaze after pouring petrol on herself in front of the college gate. The student with severe burn wounds was rushed to Balasore Medical College, but was later shifted to AIIMS, Bhubaneswar, for advanced treatment.

Prior to the self-immolation bid, she had staged a sit-in protest near the college campus demanding action against the accused HoD of the BEd department, Samir Kumar Sahu, for the alleged misbehaviour. She was very upset as no action was taken against the HOD by the college authorities despite her lodging a formal complaint against the accused Sahu.

Sahu was immediately arrested by the Sahadevkhunta Police on Saturday after registering a case (229/2025) under various sections of the Bharatiya Nayaya Sanhita, including 108(abetment to suicide). 75(1)(iii) (sexual harassment), etc.