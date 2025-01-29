Odisha to build new cities, renovate old ones

Bhubaneswar: Odisha will build new cities and renovate old ones. This was stated by Housing and Urban Development Minister Krushna Chandra Mohapatra on Monday.

At a review meeting with development authorities under State Housing and Urban Development department, Mohapatra said Odisha currently has 17 per cent urban areas which will be increased to 30 per cent. The discussions focussed on increasing the number of planned cities, renovating the older urban areas and accelerating urban development to align with the vision of “Viksit Odisha” 2036.

To meet the needs of the people, it has been suggested to effectively utilise government-owned lands under Public-Private Partnership (PPP) model to enhance revenue generation. Mohapatra said the government will simplify urbanisaton policies to ensure that even those facing challenges in constructing houses, due to inadequate infrastructure such as roads, will be able to build houses in older cities.

Highlighting the importance of urban development for Odisha’s progress, Mohapatra said the State aims to expand the successful implementation of Town Planning (TP) scheme by Bhubaneswar Development Authority (BDA) to other cities across the State.

The development authorities were instructed to leverage government-owned land under PPP model to boost revenue and expedite urban infrastructure projects. Recognising the need for professional expertise in urban planning, the State government will prioritise filling vacant posts to ensure efficient execution of development initiatives, he said.

Special attention will be given to older cities where inadequate infrastructure, particularly roads, has hindered housing construction. Renovating these areas will pave the way for smoother urbanisation and facilitate easier housing development.

The meeting also reviewed comprehensive sewage and drainage projects in Berhampur and discussed new TP schemes for Greater Sambalpur and Greater Rourkela.

Mohapatra said the development of planned cities will remain a cornerstone of Odisha’s growth strategy. “By adopting proactive agendas and addressing existing challenges, urbanisation will act as a key driver for Viksit Odisha 2036,” the minister said.