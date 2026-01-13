Odisha to get new Assembly building

Bhubaneswar: Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi on Monday laid the foundation stone for construction of a new Lok Seva Bhavan (state secretariat), Odisha Assembly building and several other developmental projects worth Rs 6,701 crore.

Majhi laid the foundation stones at a function held at the Lok Seva Bhavan here for different projects. The new Assembly building and Lok Seva Bhavan project will be constructed at an estimated cost of Rs 3,623 crore and spread over 71.13 acres of land in the State capital.

The Chief Minister said the proposed Assembly building will feature a modern meeting hall with a seating capacity of 300 members. “Today, we have 147 MLAs, which could increase after delimitation. I am not sure, but after delimitation, the number of members could be 200. Therefore, we have to construct a new Assembly building keeping in view for the next 50/100 years,” Majhi said.

The new Assembly and Lok Seva Bhavan premises will have underground parking facilities, ensuring better space management and convenience.

Works Minister Prithiviraj Harichandan said that the campus, officially named ‘Lok Seva Bhavan and Mantralaya building’, is envisioned as a state-of-the-art hub for governance and public service delivery. He said a master plan for this ambitious project has already been approved. The Chief Minister also said that the state required a new Lok Seva Bhavan (secretariat) as the present building is 70 years old, where office space failed to meet the present-day requirements.

There is a need for a modernLok Seva Bhavan due to expanded departments and staff numbers outgrowing the existing infrastructure, aligning with June 2025 government announcements for integrated new buildings. Apart from the new Assembly and Lok Seva Bhavan project, Majhi also laid the foundation stone for a dedicated elevated corridor from Jayadev Vihar to Nandankanan in Bhubaneswar, costing Rs 952 crore.

This project will include flyovers at key junctions such as Jayadev Vihar, Kalinga Hospital Square, Damana Square, and KIIT Square. This included a planned 4-lane cable-stayed bridge at Jayadev Vihar Square. Harichandan said to promote environmental sustainability, 22,410 trees will be planted along both sides of the corridor.