Odisha torching victim airlifted to AIIMS Delhi

New Delhi/Bhubaneswar: A 15-year-old girl, who was undergoing treatment at AIIMS Bhubaneswar after three miscreants set her ablaze in Odisha's Puri district, was airlifted to Delhi on Sunday, officials said.

Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi said he is deeply saddened by the incident which occurred in Balanga area in Puri district on Saturday. "The victim has been airlifted to AIIMS Delhi for the best treatment. The state government will ensure all necessary facilities for this.

I pray before Lord Jagannath for the girl's speedy recovery," Majhi wrote on X. Bhubaneswar DCP Jagmohan Meena told reporters that a green corridor was set up to take the patient from AIIMS Bhubaneswar to Biju Patnaik International Airport, and one platoon of police force was deployed.