Odisha Train Accident: 110 Jain pilgrims from Chikkamagaluru district safe

Chikkamagaluru: It has been learnt that 110 passengers from district who were traveling in the train which met with accident in Odisha on Friday evening are safe and all of them escaped danger.

Chennai-Coromandel Express train, Yeshwantpur-Howrah train and a goods train collided head on in a terrible accident. The accident took place near Bahanaga railway station in Balasore district, when 12841 express train collided, several coaches of the train derailed and several people died in the horrific accident.

At the time of this tragedy, 110 people from Kalasa in Chikkamagalur district were going for Sumed Sikharji Yatra and all the 110 people were escaped unhurt in the accident. The family members confirmed this.

110 people from the Jain community from Kalasa, Samse, Horanadu were going to the holy place where the 24th Jain Tirthankara had salvation. All of them left Bangalore at 11:30 on Friday and were traveling in S3 and S4 coaches of the train. For now, everyone is safe from the accident.

After the accident, 4 helplines were opened in Karnataka, but not a single call has been received so far. The information was received that the general coaches of the train were damaged and it was learned that there were many migrant labourers were travelling to their natives from state.