Live
- National interest bigger than politics, says Jaishankar
- Oscar-winner Keeravani back to Tamil cinema with ‘Gentleman 2’
- First single update of ‘Bholaa Shankar’ is out
- ‘Phalana Abbayi Phalana Ammayi’ all set for television premiere
- Woman In Uttar Pradesh Killls Three Kids By Throwing Them In Well
- Odisha Train Accident: CM Patnaik Provide Rs 5L Ex-Gratia To The Family Of Deceased
- Odisha train accident: One from AP reported dead in the accident
- Andhra Pradesh: Three dead as a Tipper lorry rams into a temple in Kakinada
- Apple may provide hands-on demos of AR/VR headset at WWDC
- Odisha train tragedy: CM Patnaik briefs PM Modi about the present situation
Odisha Train Accident: CM Patnaik Provide Rs 5L Ex-Gratia To The Family Of Deceased
Highlights
- Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik stated on Sunday that the CM's Relief Fund would provide an ex-gratia of 5 lakh each to the family members of those died in the train derailment in Balasore.
- According to the Office of the Chief Minister (CMO) of Odisha, people who suffered significant injuries will receive help in the amount of Rs. 1 lakh
Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik stated on Sunday that the CM's Relief Fund would provide an ex-gratia of 5 lakh each to the family members of those died in the train derailment in Balasore. According to the Office of the Chief Minister (CMO) of Odisha, people who suffered significant injuries will receive help in the amount of Rs. 1 lakh.
Between Bhubaneswar and Balasore, there are a number of public and private hospitals where the train disaster victims are receiving care. The dead families have also received the Chief Minister's sincere condolences. And wished the injured person a quick recovery.
On Saturday, the Odisha Chief Minister arrived at the scene of the disaster and assessed the situation in Balasore, where a passenger train and a goods train crashed, injuring several people.
Meanwhile, at Balasore in Odisha, where two passenger trains and a good traim were engaged in a terrible accident, rehabilitation work is currently being done. The Bengaluru-Howrah Superfast Express, the Coromandel Express, and cargo trains were all on separate tracks at Bahanaga Bazar Station in the Balasore district when the three-way disaster occurred, according to the preliminary investigation on the tragedy. Up to 17 coaches from these two passenger trains were seriously damaged when the accident occurred on Friday night.
Next Story
ADVERTISEMENTS