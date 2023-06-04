Odisha Train Accident: CM Patnaik Provide Rs 5L Ex-Gratia To The Family Of Deceased

Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik stated on Sunday that the CM's Relief Fund would provide an ex-gratia of 5 lakh each to the family members of those died in the train derailment in Balasore. According to the Office of the Chief Minister (CMO) of Odisha, people who suffered significant injuries will receive help in the amount of Rs. 1 lakh.



Between Bhubaneswar and Balasore, there are a number of public and private hospitals where the train disaster victims are receiving care. The dead families have also received the Chief Minister's sincere condolences. And wished the injured person a quick recovery.



On Saturday, the Odisha Chief Minister arrived at the scene of the disaster and assessed the situation in Balasore, where a passenger train and a goods train crashed, injuring several people.