Odisha train crash one of the deadliest in Railways history

New Delhi: The train crash at Balasore in Odisha on Friday, involving Bengaluru-Howrah Superfast Express, Shalimar-Chennai Central Coromandel Express and a goods train in which hundreds of people were killed, is one of the deadliest such accidents since independence, data shows.

Here is a look at other such deadliest train crashes:

* On June 6, 1981, India recorded its worst train accident which occurred in Bihar. A train fell into the Bagmati River while crossing a bridge, killing more than 750 people.













* On August 20, 1995, Purushottam Express collided with stationary Kalindi Express near Firozabad. The official death toll was around 305.













* On November 26, 1998, Jammu Tawi–Sealdah Express collided with three derailed coaches of Frontier Golden Temple Mail in Khanna in Punjab, killing 212 people.













* August 2, 1999: Gaisal train disaster occurred when Brahmaputra Mail crashed into the stationary Avadh Assam Express at Gaisal station in North Frontier Railway's Katihar division, killing more than 285 people and injuring over 300. Many of the victims were Army, BSF or CRPF personnel.













* November 20, 2016: Pukhrayan train derailment occurred when 14 coaches of Indore–Rajendra Nagar Express derailed at Pukhrayan, approximately 60 km from Kanpur, killing 152 people and injuring 260.

















* September 9, 2002: Rafiganj train wreck occurred when Howrah Rajdhani Express derailed over a bridge on Dhave river in Rafiganj, killing more than 140 people. Terrorist sabotage was blamed for the incident.













* December 23, 1964: Pamban–Dhanuskodi passenger train was washed away by the Rameswaram cyclone, killing over 126 passengers on board.













* May 28, 2010: Jnaneswari Express train derailment -- Mumbai-bound train derailed near Jhargram and was then hit by an oncoming goods train, leading to the death of 148 passengers.











