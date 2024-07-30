Live
- FM Sitharaman slams Oppn’s ‘misleading campaign’ on Budget 2024, cites UPA-era figures
- Haryana CM urges teachers to contribute for country's development
- Punjab Guv-designate Kataria reaches Chandigarh
- After US, Japan raises doubts over presidential election result in Venezuela
- Paris Olympics: 'He has never returned empty-handed from any event,' says Sarabjot's coach Abhishek Rana
- Wayanad landslide toll touches 93; CM Vijayan describes it as worst disaster to hit Kerala
- Madras HC directs TN Police to provide protection for screening of Tamil film ‘Kavundapalayam’
- JP Nadda hails 'visionary' Budget, says it's based on four pillar of 'GYAN'
- Turkey detains 103 for drug trafficking, seizes over 1.3 tonnes of narcotics
- SC grants bail to Trinamool leader Anubrata Mondal in cattle smuggling case
Just In
Odisha Vigilance nets Excise officer with 52 plots
Odisha Vigilance on Tuesday arrested the Joint Commissioner of Excise department, Rama Chandra Mishra, for allegedly amassing assets disproportionate to his known sources of income.
Bhubaneswar: Odisha Vigilance on Tuesday arrested the Joint Commissioner of Excise department, Rama Chandra Mishra, for allegedly amassing assets disproportionate to his known sources of income.
Acting on complaints that the officer possessed property exceeding his known sources of income, a team of Vigilance officers on Monday raided 10 locations associated with Rama Chandra Mishra.
The sleuths have so far unearthed six multi-storey buildings, including two in Bhubaneswar, two flats in Bhubaneswar and Bargarh, one non-operational Rice Mill at Tarbha in Subarnapur, one farmhouse, 52 plots including two in Sambalpur, three in Bolangir, 47 in Subarnapur districts, deposits in bank worth Rs 22 lakh, gold ornaments weighing around 230 gm and silver about 317 gm, cash, three 2-wheelers and household articles worth over Rs 11.25 lakh.
Mishra, however, denied the allegations, claiming he has not acquired wealth through improper means.