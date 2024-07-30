Odisha Vigilance nets Excise officer with 52 plots

Bhubaneswar: Odisha Vigilance on Tuesday arrested the Joint Commissioner of Excise department, Rama Chandra Mishra, for allegedly amassing assets disproportionate to his known sources of income.



Acting on complaints that the officer possessed property exceeding his known sources of income, a team of Vigilance officers on Monday raided 10 locations associated with Rama Chandra Mishra.

The sleuths have so far unearthed six multi-storey buildings, including two in Bhubaneswar, two flats in Bhubaneswar and Bargarh, one non-operational Rice Mill at Tarbha in Subarnapur, one farmhouse, 52 plots including two in Sambalpur, three in Bolangir, 47 in Subarnapur districts, deposits in bank worth Rs 22 lakh, gold ornaments weighing around 230 gm and silver about 317 gm, cash, three 2-wheelers and household articles worth over Rs 11.25 lakh.

Mishra, however, denied the allegations, claiming he has not acquired wealth through improper means.