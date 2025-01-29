Odisha will become driving engine of East India: CM

Bhubaneswar: Odisha is posed to become the driving engine in Eastern India as part of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s vision of ‘Purvodaya,’ Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi said.

Welcoming the industrial leaders at the inaugural session of Utkarsh Odisha - Make in Odisha Conclave 2025 on Tuesday, Majhi highlighted Odisha’s potential stemming from its rich and diverse natural resources, impressive road, rail and port infrastructure, robust air connectivity, skilled workforce, peaceful social fabric, stable and forward-thinking government and industry-friendly policies.

The Chief Minister said the State is setting up plug-and-play industrial parks, including a new FDI park, alongside sector-specific parks for technical textiles, food processing, aluminium and MSMEs across all 30 districts. The State government will ensure that the benefits of industrialisation reach the hinterlands through a strategic focus on both geographical and sectoral diversification, he said.

Majhi said regions like Malkangiri, Rayagada and Keonjhar -- historically underserved -- are emerging as focal points for industries such as food processing, textiles and renewable energy. Highlighting the opportunities available in every part of the State, he urged business leaders to capitalise on the vast prospects Odisha offers.

“Just a week ago, we had the privilege of welcoming the President of Singapore and signing eight transformative MoUs with leading Singaporean entities, Majhi said. Under the visionary leadership of Prime Minister Modi, the Chief Minister expressed confidence that Odisha is ready to claim its rightful place under the sun.

“We recognise that more than two dozen States across the country are competing to attract investments which is excellent for Indian economy. However, we are prepared to go the extra mile to make your experience smoother with decisions like single-window clearance and eliminating unnecessary and avoidable documentation,” he said.

Majhi said the State government is willing to walk three steps forward if investors are ready to take even half a step. The Chief Minister said alongside the mining and metallurgy sectors, the State seeks investments in chemicals and petrochemicals, green hydrogen, IT services textiles, pharmaceuticals and metal downstream industries, all of which align with global growth trends. He also highlighted the implementation of “Skilled in Odisha” initiative to ensure a continuous supply of skilled workforce. “We are equipping our youth with new-age skills for emerging industries such as semiconductors, advanced manufacturing and IT-ITes ensuring they are industry-ready and prepared to enter the labour market,” he said. “Come, invest in the State. This is the right time to be part of the growth story of Odisha,” Majhi said.