Of young chefs and ancient south: All spices blazing at WGSHA

Manipal: The Welcomgroup Graduate School of Hotel Administration (WGSHA) in Manipal recently organized its second episode of "Culinary Trails," an event titled 'Moon Nattu Samayal.' This culinary journey took guests on a delightful tour of the lesser-known cuisines from three ancient regions of Tamil Nadu: Kongu Nadu, Nanjil Nadu, and Chettinad.

Under the guidance of faculty and students, delectable dishes representing the culinary heritage of these regions were recreated. The primary aim was to shed light on the lesser-explored micro-cuisines of Tamil Nadu, with a focus on the Dravidian flavours. Dr. Chef K. Thirugnanasambantham, the principal of WGSHA, expressed that this initiative provided an excellent platform to introduce these hidden culinary treasures to a wider audience. The inaugural day was dedicated to showcasing the unique Mudaliar cuisine.

The cuisines featured in this second edition hold immense potential for commercial success and promote sustainable practises utilising local ingredients. Cultivating these regional ingredients for commercial use not only enhances livelihoods but also aligns with the 'Vocal for Local' vision, contributing to India's self-reliance. Dr. Thirugnanasambantham emphasised that future culinary leaders from WGSHA will continue to explore and embrace their culinary roots.

During the episode focusing on Kongu Nadu's culinary traditions, WGSHA recreated a mouthwatering array of dishes, including Kollu Rasam (a subtly spiced horse gram broth), Keerai Makka Chola Kadaiyal (a blend of fresh greens and corn with select spices), Murungai Elai Adai (a nutritious Moringa leaf-laden lentil pancake), Pallipalayam Kozhi (a regional chicken delicacy infused with coconut, turmeric, and spiced with red chilies), and Boli (sweetened lentil-stuffed pancakes), among others. Each dish crafted in the kitchen showcased a distinct and delightful flavor.