Officers should not be enagaged for party work: Bijay

Berhampur: Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik must take the initiative to set up industries in Ganjam to create job opportunities, said bureaucrat-turned-politician Bijay Patnaik in Kukudakhandi during his first visit to Ganjam district on Thursday after he joined Congress.

Bijay, the former chief secretary, said the spinning mill and sugar mill, which were set up during the Congress rule at Aska in Ganjam district, are lying defunct.

"The government must give proper attention and revive these units. Establishment of industrial units in Ganjam can generate jobs," he said. Referring to the plight of migrant workers in Ganjam, he said that lakhs of migrants move out of the State for jobs. "Lakhs of migrant labourers returned to several parts of Odisha, mostly Ganjam, during Covid pandemic. It showed the State government failed to generate employment," he added.

Ganjam district is the home constituency of the Chief Minister. The Congress leader alleged that the ruling BJD is pressurising government officers, including senior officers, to work for the success of BJD.

Officers, including BDOs and tehsildars, are even being asked to ensure the victory of BJD leaders in elections, he claimed.

All the government officers are efficient and they should be allowed to work freely and should not be allowed or engaged for party work as it is not healthy for democracy, Bijay said.