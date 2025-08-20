Officials recover over 40 voter ID cards from garbage site near Union Minister's residence in MP; probe underway

Tikamgarh (Madhya Pradesh): A controversy has erupted after more than 40 voter identity cards were found abandoned near the official residence of Union Minister Virendra Kumar Khatik in Tikamgarh district of Madhya Pradesh on Wednesday.

According to information, the voter ID cards were recovered from the garbage lying near the Union Minister's residence located in Civil Lines area in Tikamgarh district.

Several of the cards were found to be charred, indicating a possible attempt to destroy them.

Who exactly noticed the voter ID cards lying at a garbage site near the Union Minister's residence is yet to be ascertained as the investigation is underway.

Sources told IANS that the Minister's representative Vivek Chaturvedi had informed the district administration about the finding.

Chaturvedi also urged authorities to scrutinise whether the voter IDs had been misused in government health schemes.

Upon receiving information, a team of the district administration reached the spot and the voter ID cards were seized.

Officials said that many of the voter ID cards recovered from the garbage were either damaged or burnt.

Officials also said that they are probing the possible misuse of these voter ID cards.

Following the complaint, Collector Vivek Shrotriya ordered a comprehensive probe into how the cards surfaced near the minister’s bungalow.

Tehsildar Satyendra Singh Gurjar talking to media persons said, "Recovered voter ID cards would be submitted to the Election Commission's office and further investigation would be initiated accordingly."

Gurjar further stated that the finding of the cards in such a condition raises serious concerns over their potential fraudulent use.

Investigators are now working to trace the origins of the voter IDs, verify the identities linked to them and determine whether they were employed in any illegal activity.

Notably, senior BJP leader Virendra Kumar Khatik, who is a Lok Sabha MP from Tikamgarh, is serving as Union Minister of Social Justice and Empowerment. He was in New Delhi as the Monsoon Session of Parliament is underway, sources told IANS.