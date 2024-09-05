Omar Abdullah Files Nomination For Jammu And Kashmir Assembly Polls From Budgam

National Conference (NC) vice-president Omar Abdullah officially submitted his nomination on Thursday to contest the upcoming Jammu and Kashmir Assembly elections from the Budgam constituency. The NC spokesperson confirmed the submission.

Abdullah was joined by senior party members, including Aga Ruhullah Mehdi, Aga Mehmood, party treasurer Shammi Oberoi, and provincial secretary Shaukat Mir.

In addition to Budgam, Abdullah, who previously served as the chief minister of Jammu and Kashmir, filed his nomination for the Ganderbal constituency, a stronghold of the Abdullah family, on Wednesday.

The elections for the 90-member Jammu and Kashmir Assembly will be held in three phases on September 18, 25, and October 1, with the vote counting scheduled for October 8.