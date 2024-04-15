Omar Abdullah only a 'tourist' in J&K, says Ghulam Nabi Azad

Jammu: Democratic Progressive Azad Party President and former J&K Chief Minister Ghulam Nabi Azad on Monday termed National Conference Vice President and former CM Omar Abdullah a "tourist" in J&K.

Addressing a public meeting in Doda town, Azad said that Omar Abdullah spends summer in London and winters in some other country and that he is not familiar with the politics of J&K.

His statement came in the wake of Omar Abdullah's remarks that Azad’s party had been reduced to a party of only the Kathua-Udhampur Lok Sabha constituency.

"Omar Sahib, had you been in India, you would have come to know. You visit your maternal grandfather’s house during summers in London and some hot country during the winters and you come here as a tourist. As the Chief Minister, Omar Abdullah used to visit Chenab Valley for five minutes and didn’t visit the area even once during the last few years," Azad said.

"Have you seen his face in Doda, Bhaderwah, and Kishtwar during his tenure as the CM? Has he been here for the last 10 years?" Azad asked, terming Omar Abdullah's present visits to villages and rural areas as ruses to deceive the people once again.

The DPAP has fielded former minister G.M.Saroori as its candidate in the Kathua-Udhampur seat, which comprises Doda, Kishtwar, and Bhaderwah too.

Union Minister Dr Jitendra Singh of the BJP is seeking re-election from this constituency for the third time, while Chaudhary Lal Singh of the Congress is also in the fray.

The constituency goes to vote on April 19 in the first phase of the Lok Sabha polls.