OMC eyes 50 MT mineral output

Bhubaneswar: The Odisha Mining Corporation (OMC) is aiming to produce 50 million tonnes of minerals in 2025-26. Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi chaired a review meeting, during which various steps to increase mineral production were discussed.

It also deliberated on issues such as the extension of the period of various mining areas, environmental clearance and operationalisation of new mines. The meeting particularly focused on increasing bauxite production.

This year, the bauxite production target is 3.6 million tonnes, and will be increased to 6 million tonnes next year, a statement said. The Chief Minister emphasised the need for OMC to focus on improving livelihoods in mining areas through employment and convergence of development schemes. He stressed the importance of promoting forest resources and implementing various developmental activities to generate employment opportunities for local communities. It was resolved in the meeting that the OMC would prepare a special plan for this purpose, the statement said.

Majhi also reviewed the progress of OMC’s proposed pellet plant, slated to begin operations by May 2026. MECON Limited has been tasked with preparing a techno-economic feasibility report for the project.

A dedicated project committee has also been formed to implement it.

The Chief Minister also suggested that the OMC should enhance its operational efficiency by recruiting skilled professionals.