On the economy, Rahul surrounded the government, said- RBI has accepted what I had been saying for months

New Delhi: Former Congress president Rahul Gandhi has once again surrounded the Modi government regarding the economy. The Congress leader says that the threat they had been warning about for several months has now been accepted by the Reserve Bank of India (RBI).



Rahul on Wednesday tweeted, "RBI has now confirmed that I have been warning for months. The government now needs to spend more, there is no need to give loans. Give money to the poor, do not forgive the tax of industrialists. Re-start the economy through consumption. Diverting attention through the media will neither help the poor nor will the economic disaster disappear. '

pic.twitter.com/j7KKyQB3Es — Rahul Gandhi (@RahulGandhi) August 26, 2020

With his tweet, Rahul Gandhi has shared the news of a newspaper, which has written about the RBI report. The report states that consumption in the country has suffered a severe setback. The poor have suffered more. In such a situation, it will take a long time for the economy to get back on track.

It has been reported in the report that the government cuts in corporate tax have not encouraged investment but companies have used it to reduce debt and cash balance. Due to Coronavirus epidemic, the lockdown has been in force in the country for a long time. This has caused a huge loss to the country's economy.