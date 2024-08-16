On Uddhav’s claims of backing any MVA candidate, Sanjay Nirupam takes caustic jibe

New Delhi : Sanjay Nirupam, Shiv Sena leader (Shinde camp) on Friday took a sharp dig at the former Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray and his claims of unequivocal support to any Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) candidate for the Chief Minister post, claiming that latter’s hopes stand dashed as his allies Congress and NCP will never support him for the top job.

“Congress and Sharad Pawar have dashed the hopes and ambitions of Uddhav Thackeray of becoming Chief Minister again. Moreover, the MVA alliance will be crushed by people's mandate in the ensuing Assembly elections,” Nirupam said.

Shiv Sena (UBT) chief Uddhav Thackeray, earlier in the day, said that he will back any candidate announced by the Congress and NCP as the CM face of MVA and also urged his party workers to support the chosen one whole-heartedly, for the greater interest of Maharashtra.

He also called for announcing the Chief Minister's face before taking to the electoral arena, recalling the party's bitter experience of alliance with the BJP.

The Assembly elections in Maharashtra are likely to be held in October or November.

As the Election Commission announced poll dates for Haryana and Jammu and Kashmir, the Opposition cried foul and also accused it of deliberately pushing Maharashtra polls.

Sanjay Nirupam, responding to charges, said that the MVA alliance must be prepared to face another rout in the upcoming Assembly polls.

He also tore into the MVA alliance over its opposition to the recently launched Mukhyamantri Ladki Bahin Yojana of the Eknath Shinde government.

“All opposition parties including Shiv Sena (UBT), Congress and NCP are opposing this scheme because of its popularity, mass connect. People have already got two instalments of the scheme. They are saying when no one gives a penny, but under the scheme, the under-privileged are getting monthly assistance of Rs 1,500 per month,” Nirupam said.

He further tore into Uddahv Thackeray-led Shiv Sena’s stance on the Waqf Amendment bill and claimed that once a Hindutva party has now found an ally in Asaduddin Owaisi’s AIMIM.

“Shiv Sena (UBT) abstained from the House during the debate on the Waqf Amendment bill, it shows the party’s opposition to the Waqf bill. It’s all nine Parliamentarians abstained from voting. Had they openly opposed the bill, they could have got votes of the Hindu community but their stance shows that they are under pressure for votes of the Muslim community,” he said.