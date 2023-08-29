Onam, Rakhi Gift by Centre- LPG prices reduced

New Delhi: Keeping in view the ensuing Assembly elections to five states and possible early Lok Sabha elections, the central cabinet on Tuesday decided to provide relief to LPG consumers with immediate effect.



According to Union Minister Anurag Thakur, the cabinet has decided to slash the LPG cylinder (domestic) prices by Rs 200 per cylinder.

It may be mentioned here that recently, the Oil Marketing Companies (OMCs) had revised prices for commercial LPG (Liquefied Petroleum Gas) while keeping domestic cooking gas rates unchanged. This adjustment included a significant decrease of Rs 99.75 in the price of 19 kg commercial LPG gas cylinders, implemented from August 1. As a result, the retail selling price of a 19 kg commercial LPG cylinder in Delhi currently stands at Rs 1,680.

सिलेण्डर सस्ता हुआ फिर एक बार,

राखी पर बहनों को मोदी सरकार का उपहार।



*देश के सभी उपभोक्ताओं के लिए गैस सिलेण्डर ₹ 200 सस्ता* pic.twitter.com/JJ0lOLw6de — Anurag Thakur (@ianuragthakur) August 29, 2023

For domestic purposes the pricing of 14.2 kg LPG cooking gas cylinders has remained unchanged since March 1 of the current year. In July, oil companies increased the price of domestic LPG cylinders by Rs 50, following two hikes in May. The prices for non-subsidised domestic LPG cylinders stand at RS 1200, Rs 1,103, Rs 1,129, Rs 1,102.50, and Rs 1,118.50 in Hyderabad, Delhi, Kolkata, Mumbai, and Chennai respectively.

In case of Ujwala gas beneficiaries, the government of India has slashed the prices by Rs 400

Marking #Onam today and #RakshaBandhan2023 Cabinet takes a decision to slash the price by ₹200/- for all domestic cooking gas #LPG cylinders.



Thanks Hon’ble PM Shri @narendramodi for giving this ‘Sneha Upahar’ (स्नेह भेंट) to your sisters and mothers on this occasion. — Nirmala Sitharaman (@nsitharaman) August 29, 2023

Till now, only TWO meetings have been held in the past TWO months by the INDIA alliance and today, we see that LPG prices have gone down by Rs. 200.