One dead, 17 injured as stage collapses at Delhi's Kalkaji temple

New Delhi: In a tragic incident, a 45-year-old woman died while 17 others were injured after a 'kirtan' stage collapsed in southeast Delhi’s Kalkaji temple, an official said on Sunday.

The incident occurred on the intervening night of Saturday-Sunday and the deceased was yet to be identified.

After the incident, the Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal also condoled the death of the woman and wished for the speedy recovery of the injured.

“The incident that happened last night during the Jagran of Kalkaji temple is very sad. A woman has died in the incident, may her soul rest in peace. I wish for the speedy recovery of the 17 injured people. I appeal to all the people of Delhi to take special care of the security standards in any kind of big event and make arrangements in such a way that no untoward incident happens,” the CM wrote on X in Hindi.

According to police, a Mata Jagran, a tradition followed for the past 26 years, was was organised at Mahant Parishar, Kalkaji Mandir on Saturday.

“No permission was granted for holding the event. However, sufficient staff were deployed to maintain law and order. There was a gathering of around 1,500-1,600 people at about 12.30 a.m. on Sunday,” said Deputy Commissioner of Police (southeast) Rajesh Deo.

An elevated platform, constructed with wood and an iron frame, was set up near the main stage for the families of organisers and VIPs.

“At about 12.30 a.m., the elevated platform crashed down as it could not bear the weight of people sitting/standing on this stage. Some people who were sitting below the platform got injured,” said the DCP.

All the injured were shifted to AIIMS Trauma Centre and Safdarjung Hospital and MAX through ambulances.

“Fire brigade also visited the spot. So far 17 injured persons have been received. One woman was brought dead at MAX hospital who is still unidentified,” said the DCP.

Efforts are underway to identify the deceased, who was brought to the hospital by two people.

“The crime team had visited the spot. The condition of all other injured are stable; few have received fracture injuries. A case under relevant sections of the IPC is being registered into the matter against the organisers,” said the DCP.

The Director of Delhi Fire Services (DFS), Atul Garg, said that the fire department had received a call regarding the incident at 12:45 a.m.

“The fire department teams along with three fire tenders were rushed to the site. The Kirtan stage had collapsed and some persons got injured and were rushed to some hospitals with the help of police/public,” said Garg.

Following the unfortunate incident, Singer B Praak, who had given a performance just before the tragedy unfolded, posted a video plea to devotees on social media.

Expressing his sorrow over the event at Kalkaji temple, he conveyed his wishes for the swift recovery of those injured.

Stressing the importance of proper event management, he said that despite instructions for safety measures, the excitement of the devotees participating in the Maa Durga event led to the incident. He emphasised the need to ensure that such occurrences are prevented in the future.