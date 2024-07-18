Live
Just In
One Dead And 13 Injured In Uttar Pradesh Muharram Procession Due To Electrical Accident
- A Muharram procession in Uttar Pradesh's Lakhimpur Kheri district turned tragic when a 'tazia' contacted a 33,000-volt wire, resulting in one death and 13 injuries.
- Learn about the incident and similar occurrences in Bihar.
A tragic incident occurred in Uttar Pradesh's Lakhimpur Kheri district during a Muharram procession, resulting in one fatality and 13 injuries due to contact with a live electrical transmission wire. The accident happened in Gardaha village when the 'tazia' being carried in the procession touched a 33,000-volt overhead cable, causing immediate death, as confirmed by the police.
Muharram processions, which commemorate the martyrdom of Imam Hussain, the grandson of Prophet Muhammad, are held nationwide. Upon learning of the incident, local police arrived promptly, transporting the injured to a nearby medical center. Subsequently, nine of the injured were moved to Shahjahanpur District Hospital for further treatment.
DSP Arun Kumar Singh stated that the 'tazia' made contact with the high-voltage wire in the Mohammadi area, injuring 13 people who were then admitted to the Community Health Centre. He assured that there was no law and order issue at the scene.
In a similar incident in Bihar's Araria district, 14 individuals were electrocuted during a Muharram procession in the Pipra Bijwara area when a part of the 'tazia' came into contact with a high-tension wire as the procession passed through an open field.