One killed, 2 injured in bomb blast at junk shop in Madhya Pradesh's Sagar

A person was killed and two others sustained severe injuries due to a bomb blast that took place in a junk shop in Madhya Pradesh's Sagar city.

The incident took place on January 9.

"There is a junk shop here which is run by a man named Papu Sahu. Around 2:30 in the afternoon a blast took place here. A helper of the shop died in the incident. Papu Sahu and his nephew were injured and have been admitted to a hospital. The blast took place when they hammered an old bomb which is usually seen at the Army range. They bring the bombs to get the brass from it," Amit Sanghi, Superintendent of Police (SP) said.

"We have informed the Army unit and an intelligence team has reached the spot. They will further carry out the investigation," he added.

Further, the investigation is underway.

